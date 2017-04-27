Gerrard To Manage Liverpool U-18 Next Season

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will be in charge of the U-18 next season, the Anfield club has confirmed.

The 36-year-old retired November of last year and embarked on the next stage of his career by joining the academy at Liverpool.

Gerrard was in a floating role at Kirkby since February and having impressed, has been given his first team.

“I have really enjoyed my time at the Academy so far and feel I have learnt a lot from the coaching staff here already,” Gerrard said.

“After speaking to Alex [Inglethorpe], we feel as though it is time for me to step up and manage my own team.

“Neil has done a fantastic job with the U18s, so I hope I can continue where he left off, encouraging and nurturing players into the U23s and eventually the first-team setup.”

On the decision to give Gerrard the responsibility of overseeing a team, Academy director Inglethorpe added: “Steven has brought invaluable experience and knowledge to us since joining us, passing on some fantastic advice and guidance to our younger players.

“We both feel now is the perfect time for him to take the next step in his coaching career and manage his own team.

“The U18 players can undoubtedly only learn from having someone like Steven in charge and we have no doubt that he will prove to be a huge success in the position.”

The post Gerrard To Manage Liverpool U-18 Next Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

