Get Familiar: Black Intelligence – A Quest For Love Ft. Lato, Gemini & Greo
Black Intelligence is a seasoned Hip Hop producer who has worked with rap heavyweights in Nigeria including ModeNine & Boogey.
He brings three emcees, Lato, Gemini & Greo together on “A Quest For Love and they tell their undying love tale for Hip Hop against all odds.
Enjoy!
