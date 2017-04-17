Get Familiar: Black Intelligence – A Quest For Love Ft. Lato, Gemini & Greo

Black Intelligence is a seasoned Hip Hop producer who has worked with rap heavyweights in Nigeria including ModeNine & Boogey.

He brings three emcees, Lato, Gemini & Greo together on “A Quest For Love and they tell their undying love tale for Hip Hop against all odds.

Enjoy!

