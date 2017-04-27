Get Ready Abuja! Jack Daniel’s #BrothersOfTheGrillNG Festival Featuring Phyno, Burna Boy, Niniola And Sugar Boy Holds On Sunday

In case you haven’t heard The Biggest BBQ festival in Nigeria comes to ABUJA! This Sunday 30th April, meat and whiskey will meet in Harrow Park, Abuja at the Jack Daniel’s #BrothersOfTheGrillNG festival.

The Brothers of the grill festival is a full 1-day unique experience that combines music and BBQ seamlessly giving friends and family the best in outdoor entertainment.

Tickets are only =N3000 and are inclusive of FREE Jack Daniel’s cocktails while BBQ servings from 0‘s Grill and Bright grillzz and various Jack Daniel’s cocktail option can be gotten from from partnering clubs – Play Lounge, Traffic Lounge, Caribbean Lounge.

With a big stage for the exciting lineup of performers – Burna Boy, Phyno, Niniola, Sugar Boy, Terry Apala, Alternate Sound led by Gospel on the beat, DJ Neptune, DJ Whales and more surprises; the heat is on. There will be DJ sets from DJ Neptune and DJ Whales who will keep people entertained and keep the momentum going all through.

It’s about cooking meat with fire and smoke, chowing down together on a big table with family and friends while listening to great music. There’s a holiday the next day so come and have a drink on us.

Date: Sunday 30th April, 2017

Venue: Harrow Park, Wuse II, Abuja Time: 1pm

Tickets: N3,000

