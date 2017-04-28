Pages Navigation Menu

Getting the pot boiling – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2017

Getting the pot boiling
Vanguard
IT is a sad fact that despite the new trail to follow global sustainable tourism development, developing tourism in Nigeria looms ahead of government as one of the most torturous projects to embark upon. Government is paying little attention to the sector.

