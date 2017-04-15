GGP: Qatar Lifts its LNG Moratorium – Natural Gas World
|
GGP: Qatar Lifts its LNG Moratorium
Natural Gas World
The statements, opinions and data contained in the content published in Global Gas Perspectives are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not of the publisher and the editor(s) of Natural Gas World. This is an excerpt from a …
LNG buyers' cartel sways global exporters
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG