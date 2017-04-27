Ghana Lotto: Latest Fortune Thursday Results 27 April 2017
PAST RESULT ON THURSDAY DATE: 27••04••2017
FAIRCHANCE 62BK 62-19-88-54-58 62-19
PREMIER: LUCKY 26-04-2017 SUC: {79}-72-23-42-19 MAC: 75-{ # 1BK }-43-62-12 Balance: 9
LUCKY 1BK 1-79-35-47-2 1-79
The post Ghana Lotto: Latest Fortune Thursday Results 27 April 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!