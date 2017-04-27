Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana Lotto: Latest Fortune Thursday Results 27 April 2017

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

PAST RESULT ON THURSDAY DATE: 27••04••2017

FAIRCHANCE 62BK 62-19-88-54-58 62-19

PREMIER: LUCKY 26-04-2017 SUC: {79}-72-23-42-19 MAC: 75-{ # 1BK }-43-62-12 Balance: 9

LUCKY 1BK 1-79-35-47-2 1-79

