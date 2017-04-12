Ghana swears in 50 Deputy Ministers of state
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday sworn 50 Deputy Ministers of State, urging them to discharge their duties diligently.
Akufo-Addo also urged them to let the criticism that greeted their appointments impose a clear obligation on them to justify their inclusion in governance.
“Let us build that dignified, self-reliant, prosperous Ghana that successive generations of Ghanaian patriots and the founders of our free, democratic nation sought with their sweat, toil and blood,” he said.
The swearing-in ceremony signals the completion of the composition of the central government under the presidency of Akufo-Addo.
