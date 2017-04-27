Ghana to roll out free senior high school programme – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Ghana to roll out free senior high school programme
Ghana is planning to make senior high school free for all teenagers, whatever their background, in a move experts say could transform the lives of millions of youngsters, particularly girls. President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to introduce the …
