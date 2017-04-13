Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghanaian Music Star Eugy teams up with YCee for “Give It To Me” | Listen on BN

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ghanaian UK-based artist Eugy has teamed up with Naija’s very own YCee for this track called “Give It To Me“. This song was reportedly recorded when Eugy linked up with YCee in London at Team Salut‘s studio. Listen below. Download

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.