Ghanaian Music Star Eugy teams up with YCee for “Give It To Me” | Listen on BN

Ghanaian UK-based artist Eugy has teamed up with Naija’s very own YCee for this track called “Give It To Me“. This song was reportedly recorded when Eugy linked up with YCee in London at Team Salut‘s studio. Listen below. Download

