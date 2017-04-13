Ghanaian Music Star Eugy teams up with YCee for “Give It To Me” | Listen on BN
Ghanaian UK-based artist Eugy has teamed up with Naija’s very own YCee for this track called “Give It To Me“. This song was reportedly recorded when Eugy linked up with YCee in London at Team Salut‘s studio. Listen below. Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG