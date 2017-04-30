Pescara’s Sulley Muntari walks off after being booked for reporting racist abuse – The Guardian
The Guardian
Pescara's Sulley Muntari walks off after being booked for reporting racist abuse
The Guardian
Referee Daniele Minelli shows the yellow card to Pescara's Sulley Muntari after the Ghana international alleged he had been subjected to racist abuse from the crowd. Photograph: Fabio Murru/AP. Pescara …
Weekend football review
Sulley Muntari leaves Serie A game in protest after getting booked after reporting racist abuse to referee
UN hails Muntari for walk-off over racist chants, urges action
