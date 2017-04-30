Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pescara’s Sulley Muntari walks off after being booked for reporting racist abuse – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Pescara’s Sulley Muntari walks off after being booked for reporting racist abuse – The Guardian

The Guardian

Pescara's Sulley Muntari walks off after being booked for reporting racist abuse
The Guardian
Referee Daniele Minelli shows the yellow card to Pescara's Sulley Muntari after the Ghana international alleged he had been subjected to racist abuse from the crowd. Photograph: Fabio Murru/AP. Pescara …
Weekend football reviewSuperSport (blog)
Sulley Muntari leaves Serie A game in protest after getting booked after reporting racist abuse to refereeIrish Independent
UN hails Muntari for walk-off over racist chants, urges actionChannel NewsAsia

all 46 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.