Ghanaians love Nigerian music – Mike Abdul Best
Popular gospel artiste, Mike Abdul, shares fond memories of his trip to Ghana, with TOFARATI IGE Where’s the most interesting place you’ve been to recently? I have visited a lot of cities and my favourite city in the world is London. And that’s because it is organised and the transport system is easy to use. …
The post Ghanaians love Nigerian music – Mike Abdul Best appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!