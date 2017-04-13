Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana’s Health Insurance on the brink over Ȼ1.2 billion debt – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ghana's Health Insurance on the brink over Ȼ1.2 billion debt
Myjoyonline.com
Ghana's biggest social intervention programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is on the brink of collapse. The scheme is reeling under a suffocating debt of Ȼ1.2 billion as at March 2017, with service providers threatening to revert to the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.