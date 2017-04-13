Ghana’s Health Insurance on the brink over Ȼ1.2 billion debt – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Ghana's Health Insurance on the brink over Ȼ1.2 billion debt
Myjoyonline.com
Ghana's biggest social intervention programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is on the brink of collapse. The scheme is reeling under a suffocating debt of Ȼ1.2 billion as at March 2017, with service providers threatening to revert to the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG