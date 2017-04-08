Gifted Nigerian girl gets accepted into a Whopping 14 Colleges
A talented high school student in Prince George’s County has a big decision to make soon she was accepted to 14 colleges and universities, including Harvard, Princeton and Stanford. Olawunmi Akinlemibola, a senior at Duval High School in Lanham, Maryland, was accepted to Ivy League schools, the University of Maryland and several other institutions. With…
