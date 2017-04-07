Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Glaucoma: Expert urges regular eye checks for early detection

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

An Optometrist, Dr Chika Okereke, has advised people to undertake regular eye examination for early detection of glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness. Okereke, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday, said a lot of people, in spite of growing awareness on glaucoma, do not have their eyes […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Glaucoma: Expert urges regular eye checks for early detection

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.