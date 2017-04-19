Pages Navigation Menu

Glen Johnson Signs New One-year Extension With Stoke City

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Glen Johnson has agreed a new one-year deal at Stoke City, the club have confirmed. 

“It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension,” Johnson told Stoke’s official website.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far. People made me feel really welcome from the moment I walked through the door two years and it’s a good place to be.

“I still feel as though I’ve got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward.”

Glen Johnson, who won 54 England caps, made his 50th appearance for Stoke in Saturday’s Premier League victory over Hull.

Manager Mark Hughes said: “When you’ve got players of Glen’s ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave. He’s 32 and remains a key figure in my plans.”

 

