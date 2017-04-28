Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Go home quietly and stop your stupid, hopeless agitation – Joe Igbokwe advises Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

Go home quietly and stop your stupid, hopeless agitation – Joe Igbokwe advises Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been advised by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokweto quietly to go home after securing his bail condition and stop what he tagged as “stupid” and “hopeless agitation for the realisation of Biafra.” Igbokwe made the remark while reacting to…

The post Go home quietly and stop your stupid, hopeless agitation – Joe Igbokwe advises Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.