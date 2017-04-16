Goal partners Lagos FA

Nigeria’s largest football website, Goal.com, a subsidiary of Perform Group have secured the rights agreements to cover the Lagos State FA Cup.

The pact will see Goal.com promote the Lagos FA Cup across its digital platforms with weekly editorials, features, news and player profiles. Goal.com will in turn enjoy first access to management and players post-match, images and other content for promotional purposes.

Lagos State Football Association will enjoy the benefits of being associated with the most visited football website in Nigeria, which belongs to a network of more than 36 editions across the globe publishing in more than 30 languages.

Speaking about the partnership, Perform West Africa Country Manager, Mr. Seun Methowe said, “Lagos is home of football and we are glad covering its biggest football competition.”

LSFA Chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi who doubles as Nigeria Football Federation 1st vice President is pleased with the partnership that will tell the championship’s stories to football loving fans.

Finalists will represent Lagos in the 2017 Federation Cup to start later this year. MFM FC spanked Bridge Boys 4-0 to lift the 2016 edition.

