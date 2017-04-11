God foiled plot to kill Oritsejafor – CAN

By Sam Eyoboka

WARRI—CHAIRMAN of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South-South, Archbishop God-do-well Avwomakpa, has revealed that there was plot to eliminate the immediate national past national chairman of the association, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, while he was in office, but that God protected him.

He spoke at an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Warri organized by CAN, South-South to honour Oritsejafor, who completed his sixth year-tenure, July, 2016.

Voice of the church: Avwomakpa said: “The black race and the indeed the entire body of Christ is blessed to have Papa Ayo Oritsejafor. For those of you that were not close to him, let me tell you that there were monies paid to kill him. There were those who fasted and prayed until he died, but he was carrying the spirit-of-not-die. I want to give him the name today, Eghwubare (meaning when you send missiles to a man and he refuses to die).”

Though the CAN South-South chairman did not give details of the plot, he maintained that for people like Papa Ayo, who he described as “a voice for the church” and many others in our land that have been standing in the gap, Nigeria would have collapsed by now.

Leader of leaders: CAN president, Rev. Ayokunle, remarked that Oritsejafor is one of the most misunderstood leaders and commended him for his selfless service. He added: “Without flattering you, without sycophancy, without any addition, to lead the church for one month in Nigeria is like passing through the valley of the shadow of death. For you to be able to do that for six years is really amazing. I look at you with envy because this seat, to me, is too low.”

Act of contrition: This is just as the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, apologized to him on behalf of the church for what he described as the misconceptions, insults and pain that that he went through till date while he served as CAN chairman.

Rev. Omobude, who described Oritsejafor as a long time friend and brother, asserted: “There has not been many like Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, he is a friend who weeps with you when you are weeping, he knows when you are happy and when you are in pains. I am not a stranger, but I can tell you this nation has never had a voice of the church of Jesus Christ as Pastor Ayo’s voice. I am not saying he is perfect, and he does not tell you that he is, but the legacy he left behind is beyond buildings, structures and the enemies of the church.”

Don’t retreat—Okowa

Speaking, Gov Okowa said the state and indeed the nation were proud of Oritsejafor’s contributions when he piloted the affairs of CAN, adding: “So I come to let you know that it will not be right to withdraw to your church because you will be doing a disservice to the entire church in Nigeria and all over the world.

“We are told that the voice of the elder is the voice of wisdom and I believe that the church needs you much than they needed you when you served as CAN president because certain things you could not say then, you can afford to say now.”

Instrument of authority: Bayelsa State governor, Dr. Seriake Dickson, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, His Royal Highness (Barr) David Serena–Dokubo Spiff, described Pastor Oritsejafor as “a great man who has given direction, authority and credibility to Christianity in this country and as he takes a bow in one capacity, he will be assuming responsibility in another capacity.”

Dignitaries: National President of CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, led the spiritual clan, which included the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, Bishop Simeon Okah, Bishop Isaac Etidia, Bishop J. O. Aravwarien, Archbishop Avwomakpa, his deputy, Bishop Imoh Otong, Rev. Felix Ekiye (secretary) and others.

The political clan was represented by Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Dr. Seriake Dickson, who sent the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, His Royal Highness (Barr) David Serena–Dokubo Spiff to stand in for him.

Chairman of Delta PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, Member representing Warri Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reineju, Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vincent Uduaghan and his Information counterpart, Mr. Patrick Ukah accompanied Okowa.

