‘Godfatherism, rotational representation, causes of high turn-over of lawmakers’

Abuja—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has blamed godfatherism and clamour for rotational representation for the high attrition rate of legislators in the National Assembly.

Dogara, who disclosed this in an interview in Abuja, said: “Obviously, there’s no way one would not be bothered about the rate of turnover of legislators It is an issue being discussed across board, but so many factors are responsible and it is based on the practice of democracy in Nigeria.

“In some cases, some people have acquired some dominance in politics, they can just sit down and decide that they don’t like your face or that you have some kind of competence that is challenging to them, so they want to eliminate you from politics.

“In some cases, it is based on the local arrangement where a constituency consists of two or three local governments and each one would want its turn to be represented at the National Assembly. So, the pressure is always there to claim turns at representation.

“As soon as you send someone for four years, the agitation from the other local government is that it is their turn coming, so at the end of the day, you then have this high rate of turnover in the National Assembly and it is not helping the system.”

‘’Any system that doesn’t have the capacity to retain what is known as institutional memory is doomed, and in that process we have had well-trained and competent lawmakers where government and National Assembly have expended huge resources in training and developing them.

‘’They are retired after four years when they are just getting really well developed, then they bring new sets of members who are trained for another four years and then asked to go back home.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are the best lawyer or made a First Class in Law. When you come to parliament, you’ll discover that even professors have been lost on the floor, you don’t hear their voices, you don’t even know that they are professors, sometimes you won’t even believe that we have professors.

‘’So

