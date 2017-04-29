God’s exceeding greatness in my life

The exceeding greatness of God’s power is common knowledge but it is the prerogative of believers. These are the people the Father has chosen – Eph. 1:4, adopted by the Son -1:5, redeemed also by the Son -1:7-12 and sealed by the Holy Spirit -1:13. Nothing has ever made me trespass into any property designated: ‘Keep off, Military Zone’. God has placed special seal on His children, and the devil is warned: ‘Keep off, Holy Ghost Zone’. It does not only give God’s children security but also guarantees their Throne right.

Excited absolutely by this, Paul prayed always for God’s children so that they would have the Spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of God, which we need for successful ministry. Wisdom, the Bible says, is the principal thing. Jesus used much. The Jewish leaders thought that they would rope Him in one day, when they asked Him whether they should continue to pay taxes to Caesar, the Emperor. A ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ answer, was all that they needed. With wisdom, He answered them. As huge as Paul was spiritually, he declared: ‘That I may know Him’ [Phil. 3:10]; that is, deep knowledge of God. Yes, to know more about Jesus, Who rebuked Peter for fighting for Him. He even restored the ear of Malchus, which Peter cut off. Imagine! The fight He wants us to fight is the ‘Fight the good fifth of faith’. Uncle Jude understood Him well, hence he declared that we should contest earnestly for our faith.

We need to know more about Jesus, Who prayed that God would forgive His murderer. Imagine! I want to know why a certain man, a child of God, suffered humiliation and yet, he did not disclose his identity. Our Board meeting was scheduled that day and he called to enquire from me where I was. When I arrived at the venue, I was surprised that he had not arrived. Mid-way into our meeting he arrived. I asked him why he was late, a man, who would always arrive before me. He whispered that the Police arrested him. ‘Police? How?’ I asked. He said that they accused him of wrong driving, when he did not do, and dragged him to their station. After delaying him, he was released but he refused to flash to them his ID card. And that was Major Gen. Usiade [Retd]!

Paul’s prayer is for us to know the Person, the Programme and the Power of God. He also prayed that the eyes of our understanding should be enlightened. It is not enough to have a warm condition. We should know what gave rise to it and how to sustain it. We are to know what is the hope of His calling, which made eleven Apostles to remain in the ministry even when death stared them on the face! We are to know why the three Hebrew children in Babylon could say boldly to King Nebuchadnezzar, ‘Our God is able and He will save us from your hand,’ when they knew that, that position would send them to death. We should know why Paul and Silas served a jail term before they complained.

Paul prayed that we should know the exceeding greatness of God’s Power that raised Jesus from the dead and set Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places, FAR ABOVE all principality and power, and might and dominion and every name that is named, not only in this world but also in that which is to come’. A certain Uncle put juju in my farm. Baba must have assured him that I would die immediately. When he saw me the next day, he might have thought that he had seen a ghost. When I shook his hand and greeted him in my familiar manner, he must have gone to tell Baba that I was still alive. ‘How did you apply the oil,’ Baba must have asked him. ‘You said that I should pour it on the ground and call Pa-apa’s name four times,’ Uncle might have reminded him. ‘No, I told you to mention his name first, and that is four times, and then pour the oil,’ Baba must have told him.

The next day, Uncle might have seen me in the farm and told him that nothing happened to me. ‘How many times,’ Baba might have asked him, ‘did you call his name?’ Uncle might have told him that it was four times. ‘No, no, I said, seven times. Do you hear?’ Uncle might have tried seven and even a million times and it did not work, because you and I, are: ‘Far above all principality and power, and might and dominion and every name that is named…’ This is where the Lord Jesus has placed you and your family, far above what any man can do to you because you have been sealed by the Holy Ghost, you are in ‘Holy Ghost Zone, a naked wire!

We are to believe this. A doctor, after going through my x-ray in 1983, told me that I had chronic shoulder blade damage. I kept quiet. ‘Why do you doubt me?’ she asked. ‘Did I say anything?’ I retorted. She wondered. Pastor Udeze taught us the difference between FACT and TRUTH. My x-ray result could be the fact but not the truth. When Jesus rebuked a tree, nothing seemed to have happened to it. That was the fact but not the truth. The next day, Uncle Peter drew the attention of Jesus that the tree had withered. It withered really when Jesus rebuked it. Which report would I believe? God cannot lie. His Word cannot fail. God cannot change.

Paul prayed that we should know that God has PUT ALL THINGS under the feet of Jesus. What? All things, including my greatest desire: promotion, marriage, childbearing, health challenges, business… David, unlike him, one day, went to fight in a battle without clearing from God. The Philistines rejected him. Returning home, his family and property had been carted away by the Amalekites and so it was with the 600 men, who identified with him. The men were planning to stone him as the cause of their predicament. Thank God that he encouraged himself in the Lord and also enquired from Him whether he would pursue the enemy. God assured him that would recover all his losses. And he did plus jara!

Before the victory, 200 of his soldiers decamped. He did not mind, since God was going with him. As he and his loyal men were in the pursuit, they met a hungry and dying man, who needed help. Would you have helped, when time was of much essence? They did, nursing him back to life. Unknown to David, helping was the key for his success. The man revealed to them the rendezvous of the invaders. Success key or not, may we always be willing to help the needy.

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0802 3002-471; anyalechiosondu@yahoo.com

