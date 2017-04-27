Goje: Reps give IG of Police 24-hour ultimatum to return budget documents
The House of Representatives has given the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, 24 hours to return all 2017 Appropriation Bill documents taken away by policemen from Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence. The House gave the order Wednesday following a motion at plenary on the “need to check the excesses of security agents with regards to invasion […]
