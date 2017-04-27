Goje risks arrest, he is not above the law – Police
The Police on Thursday advised Senator Danjuma Goje to appear before the Police Investigative team or be arrested. Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who said this when he appeared on a Channels television programme, added that the former governor was not above the law. “He (Goje) must appear before the investigation team to explain circumstances […]
Goje risks arrest, he is not above the law – Police
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!