Gombe doctors to administer SP to pregnant women in hospitals

USE OF Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine, SP, by pregnant women could prevent 30 percent anaemia, 30 percent maternal death and 25 percent neonatal death. Consultant Obstetric at Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, Dr Alfred Masa stated this in Gombe on Wednesday during media roundtable on commemoration of the World Malaria Day organised by Mamaye Evidence for Action, E4A, […]

