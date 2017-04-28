Gombe doctors to administer SP to pregnant women in hospitals

USE OF Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine, SP, by pregnant women could prevent 30 percent anaemia, 30 percent maternal death and 25 percent neonatal death. Consultant Obstetric at Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, Dr Alfred Masa stated this in Gombe on Wednesday during media roundtable on commemoration of the World Malaria Day organised by Mamaye Evidence for Action, E4A, […]

The post Gombe doctors to administer SP to pregnant women in hospitals appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

