Good Friday: Cleric urges Christians to emulate Christ’s life of sacrifice

Olagoke made the call at the opening of a three-day Easter retreat of Christ Foundation Bible Church in Ilorin on Friday.

He said the blessing of Christ’s crucifixion is assured if Christians identify with His suffering on the cross.

“Christianity is a life style of power not just a religion and the cross of Jesus Christ is our power.

“Before you can value the cross and its significance, you must understand what it cost Christ to bear our sins.

“The fellowship of his suffering can be likened to the beauty or the dividend we benefit from the death on the cross.

“The work of our redemption took place at the cross, at Golgotha Jesus finished the work of salvation”, he said.

The cleric emphasised that Jesus filled the gap between God and man at the cross as He took our sins upon Himself.

“So we must put and plant the cross in the centre of all that concerns us and identify with the grace we have received of God”, he said.

The clergyman also prayed for Nigeria and the leaders, urging God to restore peace to the North.