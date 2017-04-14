Good Friday: Cleric urges Christians to emulate Christ’s life of sacrifice

A cleric, Pastor Tunji Olagoke has urged Christians to emulate life of sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Olagoke made the call at the opening of a three-day Easter retreat of Christ Foundation Bible Church in Ilorin on Friday.

He said the blessing of Christ’s crucifixion is assured if Christians identify with His suffering on the cross.

“Christianity is a life style of power not just a religion and the cross of Jesus Christ is our power.

“Before you can value the cross and its significance, you must understand what it cost Christ to bear our sins.

“The fellowship of his suffering can be likened to the beauty or the dividend we benefit from the death on the cross.

“The work of our redemption took place at the cross, at Golgotha Jesus finished the work of salvation”, he said.

The cleric emphasised that Jesus filled the gap between God and man at the cross as He took our sins upon Himself.

“So we must put and plants the crosses in the centre of all that concerns us and identify with the grace we have received of God”, he said.

The clergyman also prayed for Nigeria and the leaders, urging God to restore peace to the North.

The post Good Friday: Cleric urges Christians to emulate Christ’s life of sacrifice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

