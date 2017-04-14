Pages Navigation Menu

Good Friday Vibes! Enjoy a Fun-Filled Weekend at GidiFest Pre-Party and Iyanya Club Tour Party | Tonight, April 14th

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It promises to be a weekend filled with the best nightlife experience Lagos has to offer! You are guaranteed explosive parties on Friday and Saturday. We kick off with GidiFest pre-party and Iyanya Club Tour on Friday, SKUKI hosting the party on Saturday night with an array of superstars on show. Indeed the Easter weekend party is on at ’57’. So there […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

