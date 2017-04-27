Good Move! China Plans Visa Office In Anambra As Chinese Deputy Consul-General Visit Obiano

Governor Obiano was speaking when he received the Chinese Deputy Consul-General in Nigeria, Mr Guang Zhongqi who paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia. Mr Zhongqi was in the state on behalf of the Chinese Consul General, Mr Chao Xiao Liang to attend a programme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka .

Addressing newsmen after a late lunch with the Chinese Diplomat, Governor Obiano revealed that their discussion centered on the possibility of setting up a consular office in the state to ease the stress the Anambra business people encounter going to Lagos for visa processing. He further said they deliberated on the high population of Ndi Anambra who have studied in China as well as those residing there with no means of livelihood and how cottage industries can be established in the state in partnership with the Chinese government to provide jobs for them.

The Governor remarked that the Anambra Airport City project which a Chinese firm is building in the state was targeted because of the numerous activities it will create, to open limitless business opportunities for the people.He expressed optimism that the visit will help ensure that the state’s relationship with China continues to blossom, assuring that his government is committed to exploring partnerships with both local and international investors for the benefit of Ndi Anambra.

The Chinese Deputy Consul General, Mr Zhongqi commended the wonderful partnership between the State and China under the Obiano administration, noting that the enabling environment which the government created and the hospitality of Ndi Anambra paved the way for the partnership.