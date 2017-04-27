Good News: Davido Will Welcome his Second Daughter in Two Weeks Time – OMG Nigeria
|
Good News: Davido Will Welcome his Second Daughter in Two Weeks Time
OMG Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Davido aka 'OBO' has revealed his second child due date on the social media. The excited father on his snapchat noted that Imade's little sister will be coming in next two weeks. He wrote: “Just wanna feed my fans with great music and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!