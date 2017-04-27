Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Good News: Davido Will Welcome his Second Daughter in Two Weeks Time – OMG Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Good News: Davido Will Welcome his Second Daughter in Two Weeks Time
OMG Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Davido aka 'OBO' has revealed his second child due date on the social media. The excited father on his snapchat noted that Imade's little sister will be coming in next two weeks. He wrote: “Just wanna feed my fans with great music and

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.