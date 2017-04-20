Goodluck Jonathan to be questioned by Osinbajo-led panel – NAIJ.COM
|
Goodluck Jonathan to be questioned by Osinbajo-led panel
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan is expected to appear before the three-man committee headed by vice president, Yemi Osinbajo over his alleged involvement in the N13 billion recovered in Ikoyi apartment. A whistle-blower tip had led operatives of …
