Google To Introduce Fact Check Tool For News Publishing
Google has announced that it would be introducing a fact-checking tool on its search engine to help users recognize fake news. In a blog post on Friday, Google said the label identifies articles that include information fact checked by news publishers and fact-checking organizations. “For the first time, when you conduct a search on Google…
The post Google To Introduce Fact Check Tool For News Publishing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG