Google's search for a Freedom Day doodle ends with SA's Enoch Sontonga

Times LIVE

The composer of part of the national anthem‚ Enoch Sontonga‚ is honoured in Google's Freedom Day doodle on Thursday. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. The doodle‚ marking the 23rd anniversary of South Africa's first post-apartheid election‚ …



and more »