GOS to headline KOMA this April

Lagos finest boy band, Gentlemen of Sound, GOS, is set to have their first live performance this month, as they headline the debut series of KOMA, which is an open microphone show intended to promote young talents and give them a spot to be heard by music lovers.

KOMA will be held at Avital Suites and Resort, and heavy promotions have been put in place for the big day. Other talents have been slated to perform alongside them, such as Honour Felix, Cruze and more.

Their debut song, Gimme Love is currently the talk of the town among young people as it has become an anthem. The acceptance is solid and a good start up for the promising acts who are excited about their taste of success and hopes for what is to come.

GOS is managed by Redrun Entertainment and a major line of songs, videos, shows and events have been carved into the calendar of what fans are to expect from GOS this year.‎

