Gov Abubakar faults Dogara on criticism

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—GOVERNOR Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, yesterday, faulted the Speaker of the House of Represen-tatives, Yakubu Dogara’s criticism, claiming Dogora’s interest in the governorship seat was one of the reasons the Speaker has been criticising his administration.

Speaking with journalists, the governor, however, warned that there was time for everything, contending that rather than attack him, they should join hands with him in developing the state.

Governor Abubakar said: “Now is the time to work for the people of the state. By the time we are ready to begin politics, everybody is free to come and aspire for any office. I am not afraid of anybody who wishes to contest for any office, but now is not the time.

“They think they are denigrating me. God Almighty has already made me governor; it has gone down in history. So it is not me that is concerned, it is the image of our state.

“We have never had it so bad and we are not the only state that has House of Representatives members and Senators. Every state in Nigeria has them. But none of them is misbehaving the way our own are doing.

“So it is essentially ambition; but they are free to aspire.”

