Gov Abubakar tasks PINE on devt programme

By Suzan Edeh

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has urged the Presidential Initiative on the North-East Initiative to come up with sustainable development programmes by involving the major stakeholders in the planning, recon-struction, rehabilitating and economic recovery efforts of the areas devastated by Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Abubakar, in a release by his Press Secretary, Abubakar Al-Sadique, urged the committee to address the root causes of the insurgency, which he said were illiteracy, poverty and lack of economic empowerment.

The statement read in part: “The committee must invest heavily agriculture, which provides employment to about 85 percent of the region’s population, must be embraced and approached with all seriousness by improving the capacity of our farmers and mechanising agriculture.”

The post Gov Abubakar tasks PINE on devt programme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

