Gov. Ahmed gives reason for postponing LG poll in Kwara

Governor Abudulfatah Ahmed of Kwara said on Sunday that economic situation in the country was the reason Local Government election was postponed and tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) extended.

The governor made this known at the monthly meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilorin.

According to him, local governments in the state were just getting stabilised in meeting basic requirement of their workers.

“To attempt any election at that level of governance now will mean an additional pressure on their meagre resources of the state,” he added.

The governor, therefore, promised to use the expected 25 per cent of the Paris-London loan refund to assist the local government offset part of their outstanding salary arrears.

Ahmed added that the government was also committed to embarking on critical infrastructure development in the state.

He explained to the party members that government was committed to meeting the infrastructure deficit in the state in order to make the state more attractive for investment.

The governor appealed to residents of the state not to take laws into their hands but remain law-abiding in order to sustain existing harmonious relationship.

Ahmed said the 50th anniversary of the state would be celebrated in low-key, adding that the occasion would be used to honour eminent personalities who had made indelible contributions to the state.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahya, speaking at the occasion disclosed that N1.2billion was recently disbursed to thirty-six contractors through the state’s Infrastructure Development Fund (IFK).

Yahya said a number of road projects had been completed across the three senatorial districts while the recently completed Oko bridge in Ifelodun Local Government would be inaugurated soon by the governor. (NAN)

