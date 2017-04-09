Gov. Ahmed: Why Kwara LG poll was postponed

Gov. Abudulfatah Ahmed of Kwara said on Sunday that economic situation in the country was the reason Local Government election was postponed and tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) extended. The governor made this known at the monthly meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilorin.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

