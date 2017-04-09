Gov. Ahmed: Why Kwara LG poll was postponed
Gov. Abudulfatah Ahmed of Kwara said on Sunday that economic situation in the country was the reason Local Government election was postponed and tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) extended. The governor made this known at the monthly meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilorin.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG