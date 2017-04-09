Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Ahmed: Why Kwara LG poll was postponed

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov. Abudulfatah Ahmed of Kwara said on Sunday that economic situation in the country was the reason Local Government election was postponed and tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) extended. The governor made this known at the monthly meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilorin.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.