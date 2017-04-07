Gov. Akeredolu to upgrade state specialist hospital

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has expressed his desire to upgrade the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure to a training facility for doctors.

Akeredolu made this disclosure in Akure on Friday during an inspection tour of the ongoing rehabilitation of roads in the hospital by the Ondo State Agency for Road Maintenance and Construction (OSARMCO).

The governor said that his administration would now focus its attention on the hospital, which he said, had been abandoned for some time.

“This rehabilitation will make the hospital more convenient and less crowded because it looks choked up now.

“We will sit down and make some informed decisions; something major to decongest the place,” he said.

He said that bad portions of the roads would be asphalted while other portions would be patched to make the hospital more attractive.

“This will let the people know that we really appreciate the problem here,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Kehinde Osikoya, Chairman, OSARMCO, said the clamour for the repair of the roads within the hospital had been on for a while.

According to him, the extant road network is not befitting, so it has become expedient for the State Government to repair the road promptly,” he said.

