Gov Ambode receives Queen’s Baton, tasks sports administrators

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has made a clarion call on sports administrators to use the opportunity of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Nigeria to make adequate preparation for the Commonwealth Games which holds on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia between April 4 and April15, 2018.

Governor Ambode who received the Queen’s Baton at Alausa said that it has become necessary for Nigeria to put its facilities in good order to encourage the youths of Nigeria to excel in sports. He said that Lagos was in the vanguard of revamping all their sports facilities to give the athletes a conducive atmosphere to prepare and to win medals for Nigeria.

The Governor who received the Queen’s Baton from President of the CGA in Nigeria, Engr Habu Gumel congratulated host Country Australia as the host of the Commonwealth Games next year.

Speaking earlier, Engr Gumel promised that Team Nigeria would excel at the Commonwealth Games noting that Nigeria has always being a powerhouse in the Games adding that preparation was already on from different sporting federations to ensure that Team Nigeria surpasses the 11 gold medals and 11 silver medals won at the last Games in Glasgow.

Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung who represented President Muhammadu Buhari thanked Governor Ambode and expressed his willingness to collaborate with states willing to revamp dilapidated facilities for the good of Nigerian youths.

Dignitaries present at the short but colourful ceremony included the leader of the International QBR Team, Gideon Sam, Adam Best, Patricia Quayle, Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert and Colin Briggs, among others.

There were also Australian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Paul Lehman, Chief Solomon Ogba, Hon. Tunde Popoola, Mrs Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji, Rev Ikpea and a galaxy of Nigeria’s former and athletes and Paralympians – Chioma Ajunwa, Yusuf Alli, Henry Amike, Chief Falilat Ogunkoya, Enefiok Udo-Obong, Rashidat Ogundele, Bose Omolayo, Kehinde Paul, Virginia Ohagwu.

Lagosians later trooped out enmasse buoyed by the music of Supporters Club led by Dr Rafiu Ladipo as the Queen’s Baton passed through Ojuelegba and back to the Stadium.

There were visits to Hearts of Gold Hospice, Pacelli School for blind and partially sighted children.

The post Gov Ambode receives Queen’s Baton, tasks sports administrators appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

