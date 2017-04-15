Gov. Bagudu seeks stakeholders support to tackle challenges in education sector

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has called on stakeholders in education to help tackle challenges in the sector.

Bagudu made the call at the award presentation and launching organised by Gwandu Emirate Students’ Association (GESA), Usmanu Danfodio University chapter, in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“Our education is challenged in different ways, the challenges we have are not the same challenges of the yester years.

“All of us should come together to help our students to the best of our abilities in order to help the education sector move forward,” he said.

He said that his adminstration would offer necessary support to make the students excel in their academic pursuits.

Earlier, the President of the association, Mujtaba Makera, commended the governor for implementing free education policy in the state.

He also appreciated the state government’s efforts in “consolidating democracy through agricultural revolution.”

Newsmen report that the association generated N3.2 million at the event.

The post Gov. Bagudu seeks stakeholders support to tackle challenges in education sector appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

