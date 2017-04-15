Gov Bello Dedicates Road To Late Lt. Col. Abu Ali

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dedicated the 50km Shintaku-Gboloko-Dekina Road Project to the memory of the late Lt.Col. Muhammad Abu Ali, the son of the Ettu of Bassa-Nge Kingdom, who died in the defense of his country while fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor revealed this yesterday at the second official flagging-off of major road projects in the Eastern Senatorial Zone of the state in three days.

The event which took place in Bassa was attended by all the royal fathers in the area being hosted by the Local Government Council Administrator, Hon. Zakari Alumka.

Alumka thanked the Governor for securing the lives of Bassa people by swiftly deploying security officers to the area during the recent clash that occurred in the area. He assured governor Bello that by constructing the road, Bassa LGA has become a stronghold for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You promised us that even if the construction of this road was not in the state budget you will find a way to do it. We are happy that you are here today and we promise to never fail you,” Hon. Alumka said.

The Shintaku-Gboloko-Dekina Road is 50km, with asphalt overlay, drainage and solar-powered streetlights. The road will spore into Ayingba, a major town in Kogi, and will connect many villages and farmsteads to the bigger cities. It is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Gov. Bello however, reassured the Bassa people of his desire to bring infrastructural development to their domain and secure their lives and property. He warned all the criminals still lurking in the area to ask for amnesty or face the wrath of the law.

“By now, the criminals must know that there is a new sheriff in town. I will not tolerate criminality. Those still hiding will be found one by one. Just yesterday, we brought down the house of a notorious criminal. I personally supervised the demolition.

“Poverty is not an excuse for criminality. I was never born with a silver spoon. Everyone has the potential to be great,” he added.

