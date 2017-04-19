Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Bello Reacts To Melaye’s Assasination Allegation – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gov. Bello Reacts To Melaye's Assasination Allegation
Nigerian Bulletin
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said that he will not react to Senator Dino Melaye's allegation that he planned to kill him. yahya bello.PNG The governor, who spoke through his Director-General on Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, on

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.