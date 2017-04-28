Gov. Bindow vows to pay arrears of LG staff salaries, pensions soon

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has expressed his determination to pay all arrears of local government staff salaries, pensions and gratuities in the state. Bindow Made the promise on Friday while inspecting the Cartage Hospital in Maiha Local Government area of the state. He said the arrears were inherited from the previous administration and his administration […]

