Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Bindow vows to pay arrears of LG staff salaries, pensions soon

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has expressed his determination to pay all arrears of local government staff salaries, pensions and gratuities in the state. Bindow Made the promise on Friday while inspecting the Cartage Hospital in Maiha Local Government area  of the state. He said the arrears were inherited from the previous administration and his administration […]

The post Gov. Bindow vows to pay arrears of LG staff salaries, pensions soon appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.