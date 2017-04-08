‘Gov. Elrufai is a Muslim but not a Muslim governor’

By Nwafor Sunday

The centre for Kadunna Christian- Muslim relations today in a series of Gov. Elrufai’s tweet, holds its graduation ceremony. The centre was said to have be founded by Rev. Dr. Josiah Idowu Fearon, former Bishop of Kadunna, now secretary general of Anglican Communion.

The ceremony were attended by Malam Nasir Elrufai, the executive governor of Kadunna state, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and other prominent personalities.

Speaking at the occasion, Rev. Dr. Josiah said that Gov. Elrufai is a Muslim, but not a Muslim governor. He reiterated Elrufai’s commitment in making Kadunna state a peace, loving and economic vibrant state.

Speaking on the challenges of Northern Nigerians in growing and making economic waves nationally like other states in Nigeria, Sheikh Amad, one of the major personalities invited at the occasion said “Northern Nigerians problems are poverty and ignorance.”

See photos of the ceremony:

