Gov. Gaidam swears-in new Head of Service

Yobe Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has challenged the newly appointed Head of Service, Sale Abubakar, to reposition the state civil service to be more proactive and value driven for efficient service delivery.

Gaidam gave the challenge on Wednesday in Damaturu while swearing into office the new Head of Service.

“The civil service should be proactive and value driven organ that is always expected to deliver timely and quality service to the people of the state in line with the vision of our administration” he said.

The governor said Abubakar was appointed based on his impressive record of service since joining the civil service in 1983.

“Considering the track records of Sale Abubakar while serving as Chief of Staff Government House, specifically his innovativeness which culminated in changing the face of Government House, I am optimistic that l have made the right choice.”

Others sworn-in at the event include Saboli Gwio-Kura as Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, Baba Gashiwari as member Judicial Service Commission and Alhaji Ali Garga, member state Fiscal Responsibility Board.

The post Gov. Gaidam swears-in new Head of Service appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

