Gov. Lalong opts for out-of-court settlement with aggrieved sacked LG officials

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has expressed readiness for an out-of-court settlement with local government officials he sacked in 2015. The Governor stated this before Justice Philomena Lot of Jos High Court IV, through his Counsel, Sunday Obende, when the case filed by 25 sacked chairmen and vice chairmen of the 17 local governments […]

