Gov. Obaseki celebrates tribunal’s judgment
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that the Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment is a clear testimony that his victory at the Edo 2016 Governorship election is free and fair. Obaseki said this while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Friday after the tribunal affirmed his victory at the Edo 2016 Governorship election. The governor…
