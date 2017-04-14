Gov. Obaseki celebrates tribunal’s judgment

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that the Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment is a clear testimony that his victory at the Edo 2016 Governorship election is free and fair.

Obaseki said this while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Friday after the tribunal affirmed his victory at the Edo 2016 Governorship election.

The governor said that the judgment would rekindle his energy to work for the people of the state.

Obaseki commended the judges and his counsel for the level of professionalism displayed in handling the election petition.

He noted that the judgement was well-researched and clear that the opposition had no ground or merit in their petition.

Obaseki said, ““this judgment is clearly a testimony that we won our election free and fair and that the people of Edo are solidly behind our party, APC and our government.’’

“We thank God, we thank the judges, we thank our counsel for the amazing job they have done.

““We want all of you to go back peacefully and observe a wonderful holiday, ‘’ he said.

The tribunal affirmed the victory of Obaseki as the winner of the Governorship election held on Sept. 28, 2016.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenged Obaseki’s election, alleging widespread irregularities.

Obaseki contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

