Gov. Obiano tasks graduates on national development

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged university graduates in the country to contribute their quota toward  national development through research in order  to justify government’s investment  in the education sector.

Obiano gave the advice on Saturday at the 8th convocation ceremony of Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam.

The governor, who stressed the importance of research   in the development of the country, also charged the graduands to be role models and  good ambassadors.

“Once this ceremony is over and you step out into the job market, remember that there will be difficulties and challenges in the world.

“It is the knowledge you have acquired and researches that you have made that will prove your worth and contributions to nation building,” he said.

Obiano gave an assurance  that government would  continue to give support to educational institutions to achieve its ambition of moulding future leaders.

In his  remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Fidelis Okafor,  disclosed that 13 persons bagged first class degrees while  649 had second class upper  with  1,348  emerging in the second class lower category.

Okafor said 351 others bagged third class while 17 persons were awarded pass degree.

According to him, a total of 2,851 students graduated from the university in the 2015/2016 academic session, comprising 2,378 Bachelor’s  degree, 195 Post graduate Diploma, 257 Masters degrees and 21 Ph.Ds.

The vice chancellor charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of their alma mater and register with the COOU Alumni association to ensure active participation in its activities.

Okafor said massive infrastructural development were ongoing or had been completed on the three campuses.

He said they included a completed engineering faculty complex at Uli and  an ongoing construction of four-storey ultra-modern research laboratory at Uli.

The vice chancellor commended  Obiano for  releasing funds to tackle major problems  such as  water and electricity supply  as well as the approval given to construct a medical centre at the Igbariam campus.

Okafor, however,  urged Obiano to ensure the completion of the perimeter fence around the university in addition to  other intervention projects.

A  former governor of old Anambra, Jim Nwobodo,  and  a former Deputy Governor of  the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu,  were awarded honorary degrees.

The former Managing Director of  Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Mr Chike Onyejekwe,  was also honoured by the institution.

Nwobodo bagged the honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) while Moghalu got the  honorary Doctor of Law (LL. D.), with  Onyejekwe bestowed with the   honorary Doctor of Science (D. Sc). (NAN)

