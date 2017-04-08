Gov. Obiano tasks graduates on national development

Obiano gave the advice on Saturday at the 8th convocation ceremony of Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam.

The governor, who stressed the importance of research in the development of the country, also charged the graduands to be role models and good ambassadors.

“Once this ceremony is over and you step out into the job market, remember that there will be difficulties and challenges in the world.

“It is the knowledge you have acquired and researches that you have made that will prove your worth and contributions to nation building,” he said.

Obiano gave an assurance that government would continue to give support to educational institutions to achieve its ambition of moulding future leaders.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Fidelis Okafor, disclosed that 13 persons bagged first class degrees while 649 had second class upper with 1,348 emerging in the second class lower category.

Okafor said 351 others bagged third class while 17 persons were awarded pass degree.

According to him, a total of 2,851 students graduated from the university in the 2015/2016 academic session, comprising 2,378 Bachelor’s degree, 195 Post graduate Diploma, 257 Masters degrees and 21 Ph.Ds.

The vice chancellor charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of their alma mater and register with the COOU Alumni association to ensure active participation in its activities.

Okafor said massive infrastructural development were ongoing or had been completed on the three campuses.

He said they included a completed engineering faculty complex at Uli and an ongoing construction of four-storey ultra-modern research laboratory at Uli.

The vice chancellor commended Obiano for releasing funds to tackle major problems such as water and electricity supply as well as the approval given to construct a medical centre at the Igbariam campus.

Okafor, however, urged Obiano to ensure the completion of the perimeter fence around the university in addition to other intervention projects.

A former governor of old Anambra, Jim Nwobodo, and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, were awarded honorary degrees.

The former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Mr Chike Onyejekwe, was also honoured by the institution.

Nwobodo bagged the honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) while Moghalu got the honorary Doctor of Law (LL. D.), with Onyejekwe bestowed with the honorary Doctor of Science (D. Sc). (NAN)