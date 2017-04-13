Government issues temporary licences to taxis to compensate for bus strike – News24
|
News24
|
Government issues temporary licences to taxis to compensate for bus strike
News24
Passengers queue for rides to Hanover Park at Cape Town's taxi rank on Wednesday. (Ground Up). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. US drops 'Mother Of All Bombs' in …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG