Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Aregbesola appears in Osun court, defends non appointment of commissioners

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola on Monday appeared before a High Court in the State in defence of a case filed against him over his refusal to constitute State executive council. Since taking over as the state governor in November 2014 Aregbesola has not appointed his commissioners. He is said to be running […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Governor Aregbesola appears in Osun court, defends non appointment of commissioners

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.